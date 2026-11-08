Evans (Achilles), who won't play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, appears to be "questionable at best" for next Sunday's road matchup with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Evans is missing a second straight contest Sunday after aggravating a right Achilles injury during a Week 6 win against the Commanders. He hasn't been able to practice in the meantime, and while he's the type of player that doesn't require practice reps during the week to be available on game days, even work on the side Wednesday through Friday would be a welcome sign. In any case, with fellow WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) also sidelined this weekend and Christian Kirk (knee) being placed on IR on Saturday, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and KhaDarel Hodge are the options at the position to be active in Week 9.