Evans (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan already said Monday that Evans would be carefully managed this week, so the veteran's lack of participation in practice Wednesday is not overly surprising. Evans left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a hip issue. Friday's injury report will give the best intel on Evans' status for the Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals. The 49ers' receiver depth is being tested early, with Demarcus Robinson (ankle) joining De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Christian Kirk (calf) among the injured wideouts.