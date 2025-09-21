Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a wrist injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Williams appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter and was seen running to the locker room after being initially checked on by trainers in the blue medical tent. With Nick Bosa (knee) also questionable to return, the 49ers are down to Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff and Sam Okuayinonu as their defensive ends.