Coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR 680 San Francisco on Friday that Darnold will take most of the second-half reps at quarterback for the 49ers in Sunday's preseason game in Las Vegas.

With Brock Purdy slated to sit out Sunday, Trey Lance will handle the majority of those snaps in the first half before handing over the offense to Darnold. Lance and Darnold are vying for the No. 2 QB role in San Francisco, and their respective snaps during exhibition season will be the determining factor in the job battle. Both players are No. 3 overall draft picks -- Darnold in 2018, Lance in 2021 -- so Shanahan is banking on pedigree for his backup signal-caller.