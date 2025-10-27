Moore failed to collect his only target on offense while returning two kicks for 52 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Texans.

Moore overcame a minor ankle injury early in the practice week in order to split his time evenly between the offense and special teams Sunday (nine snaps apiece). The return specialist has garnered four targets across eight appearances this season, rendering him useless outside of formats that incorporate return yardage. Expect Moore to continue acting as the 49ers' primary return man while running a handful of routes on offense until the team's receiver room returns to full strength.