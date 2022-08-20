Lance and most other starters will be held out of Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nate Sudfeld figures to start at QB with the Niners resting most of their key players. Lance did well in the preseason opener with four completions for 92 yards and a TD on five pass attempts. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are among the other 49ers considered highly unlikely to play Saturday night.