Bears' Breon Borders: No stats in 2022
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2023
8:54 pm ET
Borders didn't see the field for the Bears during the 2022 season.
Borders finished his seventh year in the league, playing 31 games with five different teams and recording 42 tackles. He's now an unrestricted free agent who will hope to battle for a roster spot in 2023.
