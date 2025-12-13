Chicago elevated Brown from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Brown has bounced back and forth between the Bears' active roster and practice squad this season, appearing in two games Week 9 and Week 12. This is the 28-year-old's second practice-squad elevation this season, as the Bears need extra depth behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai after Travis Homer (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game. Brown will likely contribute primarily on special teams versus Cleveland.