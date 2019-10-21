Play

Wims hauled in a six-yard touchdown in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Wims wasn't targeted until the last possession of the game when the contest was completely out of hand. Fortunately, he turned his only opportunity into a touchdown. With just six receptions on the season, he would need injuries to the Bears' wide receiver group in order to see more consistent involvement in the offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories