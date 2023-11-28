Fields completed 27 of 37 passes for 217 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed 12 times for 59 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night. He also lost two fumbles.

Fields opened the game red-hot from an efficiency standpoint, completing his first 12 passes before seeing his first pass of the night hit the ground at the 14:24 mark of the second quarter. The dynamic signal-caller went on to connect with a narrow pool of five targets, and his chemistry with DJ Moore was on display throughout the night to the tune of 11 completions and 114 yards. Fields' first fumble, which came on a Danielle Hunter sack early in the fourth quarter, led to the only touchdown of the night for either club, but he atoned for it by putting Chicago into position for what would prove to be the game-winning field goal on a drive in which he hit Moore for gains of 16 and 36 yards. The Bears remain extreme long shots for the postseason at 4-8, but Fields heads into the Week 13 bye with some momentum and gets a rematch with a shaky Lions secondary in his Week 14 return to action Dec. 10.