Fields is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday as the Bears look to determine the severity of the left shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fortunately for Fields and the Bears, the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, and it didn't stop him from playing every snap on offense in the Week 11 loss while throwing for 153 yards, rushing for 85 more, and accounting for two touchdowns. Even so, the 3-8 Bears may not be inclined to take any chances with their franchise quarterback if the MRI reveals any damage to his left shoulder, so until the results of his impending tests are available, Fields should be viewed as questionable for the Bears' Week 12 game in New York against the Jets. Trevor Siemian is the next man up at quarterback and would start if Fields can't play next weekend.