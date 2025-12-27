The Bears activated Newman (foot) from injured reserve Saturday and he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Newman's activation seems like a sign that he'll be available versus San Francisco on Sunday night, but he hasn't yet had his questionable designation officially cleared. With Darnell Wright (illness) having been added to the injury report as questionable, Newman could have an impact if he's able to return to action Sunday and provide depth at offensive tackle.