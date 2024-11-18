Odunze brought in six of 10 targets for 65 yards in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Odunze led the Bears in receiving yards and targets while checking in second in receptions. The rookie's usage in the Bears' first game under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was highly encouraging, considering Odunze hadn't exceeded seven targets in eight of his first nine NFL contests. The 2024 first-round pick tabulated the final 37 receiving yards of his day on Chicago's last drive of the day, and he'll head into what could be a Week 12 home matchup against the Vikings with plenty of momentum.