Bengals' Bobby Hart: Signs with Cincinnati
The Bengals signed Hart (ankle) to a contract Wednesday.
With 33 career appearances -- including 21 starts -- through his first four seasons in the league, Hart possesses more NFL experience than most players typically available on the open market at this time of the year. The 23-year-old clashed with the Giants' former coaching staff toward the end of the 2017 campaign, as he was deactivated for the season finale and placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Hart wasn't retained once the new regime took over after the season, but a move to another organization could help revitalize his career. The Bengals may end up staging an open competition for both of the starting tackle roles during training camp with both Eric Winston and Andre Smith (knee) bound for free agency in March and Jake Fisher's (chest) long-term health a question mark.
