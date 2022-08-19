Taylor-Britt (abdomen) underwent core surgery this week and will be out for the rest of training camp, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Taylor-Britt will likely be unavailable for the remainder of the preseason after undergoing corrective surgery for the injury he suffered in last week's game against the Cardinals. The cornerback will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bengals' regular season opener Sept. 11 versus the Steelers. Taylor-Britt is expected to operate as a depth option behind Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple in the team's secondary this year.