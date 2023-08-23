Evans is expected to work as Cincinnati's third-down back in the regular season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Joe Mixon should pick up where he left off as Cincinnati's primary ball-carrier, but Evans' strong preseason showing as a blocker and pass catcher should allow him to fill the pass-catching role vacated by Samaje Perine's departure. Mixon has struggled in pass protection, so Evans should see a sizable chunk of playing time on third downs and other pass-heavy situations.