Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Evans (knee) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Evans will return to the field for the first time since Week 9, with his knee injury keeping him sidelined for the Bengals' last two games. Though he's seen most of his work on special teams this season, Evans could have more of a role on offense in Week 12 while top back Joe Mixon (concussion) is sidelined. Samaje Perine is slated to pick up the start, while Evans could serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind him. The Bengals also have Trayveon Williams on hand for backfield depth, though he's more likely to be deployed as a runner than a pass catcher.