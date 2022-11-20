Evans (knee) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Evans was considered questionable to play against Pittsburgh after injuring the PCL in his right knee against Carolina in Week 9. While he had some extra time to recover coming off the Bengals' Week 10 bye, he'll ultimately be sidelined until at least the team's next contest against Tennessee on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Evans out, expect Trayveon Williams to serve as Cincinnati's third-string running back while Trent Taylor handles kick-return duties.