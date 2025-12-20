Turner (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The third-year pro from Michigan was a late addition to the Bengals' injury report and is now in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest. Turner has been a bright spot in Cincinnati's secondary, recording 36 total tackles and 17 passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 14 appearances this season. If he's sidelined for the Week 16 matchup, expect DJ Ivey and Josh Newton to receive more snaps with the Bengals' first-team defense.