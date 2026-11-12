Turner (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Turner suffered an ankle injury against the Titans in Week 8 and was considered day-to-day, but he was cleared to play in Week 9 in Madrid against the Falcons, when he logged five tackles (three solo). He'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's AFC North game against the Steelers. Turner has 22 tackles (15 solo), five pass defenses and two forced fumbles through eight regular-season games.