Turner was limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring issue, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Turner wasn't listed on Cincinnati's practice report Wednesday, so he may have picked up the hamstring injury during practice. Bengals fans (and fantasy managers who roster any of Tampa Bay's passing-game pieces) may want to keep a keen eye on Friday's practice report and injury designations to get an idea of Turner's chance of suiting up Sunday. Should he not be able to play, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, along with wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin, could get a bump in projected value.