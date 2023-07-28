Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Burrow is expected to miss "several weeks" with a calf strain, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The comment hints at Burrow missing most or all of training camp and the preseason but having enough time to get ready for Week 1. The quarterback strained his calf during Thursday's practice, giving him six and a half weeks to recover before a Sept. 10 home opener against the division-rival Browns. If Burrow's recovery lags, the Bengals have Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning behind him in the QB room, with Siemian being the favorite to make fill-in starts.