Herbert rushed once for 14 yards in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Herbert's one carry Sunday was his first since joining the Bengals at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old running back played just six offensive snaps against the Steelers after playing a total of six offensive snaps across his first two appearances. With such limited usage behind lead back Chase Brown, Herbert remains nothing more than an insurance policy for fantasy purposes. As the season progresses, it's possible the fourth-year back could continue to see his snap percentage gradually increase if the Bengals decide to lighten Brown's workload down the stretch. Herbert will look to get more involved when the Bengals visit the Cowboys in Week 14.