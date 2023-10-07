The Bengals elevated Lassiter from their practice squad Saturday.

This is the first time Lassiter has been elevated this season after returning to Cincinnati's practice squad in late August. The Kansas alum got into one contest with the Bengals last year, tallying eight offensive snaps and recording no stats in Week 12 against the Titans. Lassiter probably won't see a prominent role Sunday in Arizona, though his elevation may be an indication that Tee Higgins (ribs) is on the wrong side of questionable for the contest.