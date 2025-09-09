The Bengals signed Pennel from their practice squad to their active roster Tuesday.

Pennel didn't make Cincinnati's 53-man roster out of training camp but landed on the practice squad and was elevated for Week 1. Against Cleveland in the season-opener, he logged 21 snaps on defense and four on special teams, finishing with four tackles (one solo). Now that he's on the Bengals' active roster, Pennel should provide depth along the team's defensive line.