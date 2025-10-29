Mike Pennel: Let go by Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bengals released Pennel on Tuesday.
Pennel was signed to the Bengals' active roster in early September and served in a rotational role at defensive tackle, but his services are no longer required in Cincinnati. The 12th-year pro logged 15 tackles (four solo) across eight regular-season games for the Bengals prior to his release.
