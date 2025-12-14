Bengals' Noah Fant: Questionable for second half
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fant (ankle) is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Fant limped off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup versus the Ravens. The 28-year-old has 33 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his previous 12 games this season. If the seventh-year veteran is unable to return, Tanner Hudson will likely take over as the No. 3 tight end for the remainder of the game.
