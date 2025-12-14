Fant (ankle) is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Fant limped off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup versus the Ravens. The 28-year-old has 33 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his previous 12 games this season. If the seventh-year veteran is unable to return, Tanner Hudson will likely take over as the No. 3 tight end for the remainder of the game.