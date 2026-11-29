Fant (calf) is listed as active Sunday at Cincinnati.

The Saints tacked on Fant to their final Week 12 practice report Friday as limited due to a calf injury, which left him questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup. Now that he's confirmed to be available, he'll have an opportunity to serve as the team's No. 1 tight end with Juwan Johnson (hamstring) sidelined. Considering rookie third-rounder Oscar Delp and practice-squad call-up Treyton Welch represent his competition for reps, Fant is the clear favorite for snaps among the group as he looks to add to his 14-115-3 line on 24 targets through nine contests this season.