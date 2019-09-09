Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Notches two sacks in loss
Hubbard recorded 10 total tackles, four total quarterback hits and two sacks in Sunday's 21-20 loss to Seattle.
Hubbard was on the field for 41 defensive snaps (81 percent). In his rookie season, the 2018 third-round pick logged 39 total tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble over 16 contests. One game into 2019, Hubbard seems to be on pace to obliterate those numbers. Carlos Dunlap was the only other defensive end to record more snaps on defense (49) than Hubbard.
