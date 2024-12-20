Hudson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hudson played just five snaps last week against the Titans, catching his lone target for nine yards. The veteran tight end hasn't been playing heavy snaps, but he's proven to be a target-earner when on the field, securing 18 of 22 targets for 143 yards and one touchdown on the season despite playing just 115 offensive snaps. His absence leaves the Bengals with a tight end group of Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Cam Grandy and Tanner McLachlan.