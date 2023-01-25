Karras (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Karras played through a knee injury during the Bengals' divisional-round win over Buffalo and is on track to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs. Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) were both sidelined during Wednesday's practice and La'el Collins (knee) remains on injured reserve, so the Bengals likely couldn't afford to lose another offensive lineman. Barring a setback, Karras should resume his role as Cincinnati's starting center.