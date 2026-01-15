Epenesa (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos.

The 27-year-old from Iowa practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, but it now appears he's moved past his neck injury in time to play Saturday. Epenesa operated as one of Buffalo's top defensive ends during the regular season, recording 32 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and four passes defensed, with two interceptions, over 16 appearances. Back at full health, he's expected to play behind Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau during the divisional-matchup in Denver.