Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Benford is in concussion protocol, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Despite being placed in the concussion protocol, Benford played 98 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps and recorded five total tackles in the divisional-round win over the Ravens. The third-year pro from Villanova has started all 17 games he's appeared in this season, making his potential absence a significant loss for Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Benford must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to be eligible to play Sunday.