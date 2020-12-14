Beasley caught five of 10 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over Pittsburgh.
Beasley came back down to earth after a season-high 130 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers last week. Even with the modest output, the veteran slot man is on pace for the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Josh Allen's incredible leap as a passer has certainly helped Beasley's output, as he is a reliable option in PPR formats this year. The Broncos are on tap for Week 15, but luckily for Beasley and his fantasy managers, All-Pro slot corner Chris Harris Jr. plays for a different AFC West team now, softening what would have been a brutal matchup any other season.