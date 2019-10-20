Bills' Cole Beasley: Notches late touchdown in win

Beasley secured three of six targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Beasley was headed for a second consecutive fantasy dud before coming down with a three-yard touchdown grab just after the midway point of the fourth quarter to help extend the Bills' lead to 24-14 at the time. The veteran possession receiver has an underwhelming 6-37-1 line over the last two games, but given his sure hands and precise routes, he should continue enjoying a pivotal role in Buffalo's air attack. Beasley will look to boost his numbers across the board in a Week 8 interconference battle against the Eagles.