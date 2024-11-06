Samuel (pectoral) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Samuel missed Week 8 with the same injury but play in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins. He's gotten four or fewer targets and no more than one carry in each game this season, with just one instance of topping 37 percent snap share. Samuel typically plays only 25-40 percent of the snaps on offense even if the Bills have injury concerns at his position (which is the cast this week with both Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman nursing wrist injuries).