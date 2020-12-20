Singletary ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, corralling all three of his targets for 16 yards during Saturday's 48-19 win against the Broncos.

Singletary led the Bills' running back committee with 39 snaps, but Zack Moss paced the team in both carries (13) and rushing yardage (81) during a dominant road win. A 51-yard TD run with 1:40 remaining in regulation salvaged a solid fantasy day from Singletary, simultaneously providing the back with his first rushing score since Week 4. He's been held to single-digit carries in consecutive outings, but he'll get a chance to build off the explosive late-game contribution next week when the Bills take on the Patriots' No. 23 rush defense.