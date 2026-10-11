Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jackson's practice reps were limited due to a knee injury, and his status for Monday's game may not be officially known until the Bills announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Ed Oliver (knee) has already been ruled out, so DeWayne Carter and Greg Gaines would both be in line for even more defensive snaps if Jackson is not cleared to play.

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