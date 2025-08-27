The Bills signed Franklin on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Franklin lands on his feet quickly after he was released by the Broncos earlier Tuesday. The veteran safety appeared in 74 regular-season contests in Carolina over the previous five seasons. He recorded 105 tackles (74 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble in that span. Franklin will handle reserve safety duties while contributing on special teams in Buffalo.