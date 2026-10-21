The NFL announced Wednesday that Franklin has received a one-game suspension without pay due to an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during the Bills' 33-30 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The suspension stems from Franklin allegedly spitting at an opponent late in the fourth quarter during a successful extra-point attempt by the Raiders. The veteran defensive back has denied the allegation by the league and will appeal the ruling, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Franklin has played solely on special teams this season, but with C.J. Gardner-Johnson also handed a one-game suspension, the Bills' secondary could be thin for their Week 8 game against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 1.