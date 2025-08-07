Rapp (knee) will be sidelined for about a week, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Rapp missed practice last Sunday with a knee issue before returning to work this week, where head coach Sean McDermott said he aggravated the injury. The 27-year-old has an injury history, as he dealt with back, concussion and neck problems last season that resulted in three missed games. It seems like the Bills are being cautious with Rapp, but they are now down both of their projected starting safeties heading into Saturday's preseason opener, with Cole Bishop out with a quad injury.