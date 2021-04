Bills GM Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Sweeney should be ready for the 2021 season, Thad Brown of WROC-TV reports.

Sweeney developed myocarditis as a complication from COVID-19 last season. Beane relayed that Sweeney still has a few more visits with the cardiologist before he's fully cleared, but the 25-year-old tight end is on track to play next year. With Dawson Knox and Jacob Hollister in the fold, Sweeney will be aiming for a depth role during training camp.