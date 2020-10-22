Kroft caught one of two targets for just seven yards in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.

Kroft played 57 percent of the snaps, his second highest number of the season, with starter Dawson Knox out with a calf injury. That didn't translate into production, however, as Kroft was held to the one reception, the fifth time in six games this season he's been held to zero or one catches. Knox seems like a decent bet to sit out one more game, so perhaps Kroft can turn the potential temporary starting role into a TD catch -- he had two in Week 3 -- but you're simply not going to get much volume from him overall, whether or not Knox is in there.