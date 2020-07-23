Kroft is in good position to log a productive 2020 campaign with the Bills, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Kroft is coming off an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, in which he had just six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown across 11 games. Now fully recovered from the broken foot that caused him to sit out the first seven weeks of 2019, and having agreed to restructure his contract in order to remain with Buffalo, the 27-year-old should have real opportunities to compete with Dawson Knox for starting snaps in training camp. Kroft showcased solid receiving capabilities with the Bengals back in 2017, when he accumulated 42 catches for 404 yards and seven scores while playing a full 16-game slate.