Bills head coach Joe Brady said Wednesday that Shavers (knee) has been reinstated from the PUP list, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Shavers' 21-day evaluation window was set to close this week, so the Bills elected to add him back to the 53-man roster to ensure that he would be available to play this season. The wideout has been a full practice participant for the past two weeks, so he appears to be fully recovered from the torn ACL he sustained in January and should be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If active for the Week 11 contest, Shavers will likely slot in as a depth option at receiver behind the trio of DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.