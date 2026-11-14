The Bills did not activate Shavers (knee) from the reserve/PUP list, and he will not be available for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Shavers drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Jets after logging a trio of full practices during Week 10 prep. However, he was not activated from the PUP list before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline Saturday, so he will have to wait at least one more week before making his 2026 debut. Shavers' next chance to play is Week 11 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 22.