The Titans signed Watson (knee) to their practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Watson spent time with the Broncos during training camp but was waived with an injury settlement in late August after suffering a PCL strain in Denver's final preseason contest. According to Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, Denver was hoping to bring Watson back on a practice-squad deal but would have needed to wait until at least Week 7 due to the injury settlement. Since Watson is now back to health, he instead opted to join the Titans so that he can begin making his case for an opportunity on the active roster.