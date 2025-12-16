Jones (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.

Jones suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers, and he will now be forced to miss the final three games of the regular season and the team's first postseason contest. In his absence, Devon Key will take over as the team's primary free safety for the stretch run, beginning in Week 16 against the Jaguars.