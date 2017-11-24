Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Questionable Week 12

Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Oakland.

After receiving a likely "vet" day Wednesday, Sanders turned in limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday as he deals with the residual effects of a right ankle sprain suffered Week 7. While his status is worth monitoring in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff, he's also played in three consecutive contests following a two-game absence, so he'll likely avoid the inactive list.