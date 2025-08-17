Engram brought in his only target for a 58-yard reception in the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

The veteran offseason addition made an instant impact Saturday, recording his long gain on Denver's second play from scrimmage to get the Broncos out of the shadow of their goal posts and down to the Cardinals' 37-yard line. Engram made the connection with No. 2 quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but come the regular season, the accomplished tight end projects as one of promising second-year signal-caller Bo Nix's top targets.